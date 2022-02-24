About $46,000 worth of equipment stolen from Chatham job site

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after about $46,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a job site overnight Wednesday.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a 20 ft PJ Trailers brand flatbed trailer and Kubota Model U27-4 excavator that was taken from a site on Keil Drive North in Chatham.

The estimated value of the stolen property is $46,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Andrew Craven at andrewc@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)