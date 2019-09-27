DELRAY, Mich. - Work is underway to retrofit about 200 homes in Michigan near the site of the $5.7-billion Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Residents living near the construction site of the new international crossing are getting new windows, heating and air conditioning systems as well as insulation.

The goal is to help ease the impact and inconvenience of truck traffic and noise pollution on residents during the bridge construction.

So far, 39 homes in the Delray District have been updated.

"I'm very grateful for this program. It's good for the community and makes the neighborhood look better,” said homeowner Jose Guzman. “I'm a retired iron worker, but I was called to New York shortly after 9/11 and later developed some health issues associated with my breathing. The cleaned air ducts, filters, and updated furnace will improve the air in my home making it easier to breathe.”

Another 160 homes in the impact area are expected to receive upgrades in 2020 and 2021.

The ‘Bridging Neighborhoods’ project has also helped nearly 20 families voluntarily relocate to other neighbourhoods at no cost to residents.

The estimated cost of the work and relocation is $6.5 million and is being funded by the project's $45 million community benefits agreement between the City of Detroit, the State of Michigan, Canada and the residents of Delray.

Bridging North America's plan for the bridge calls for a six-lane, 2.5-kilometre cable-stayed design, which is touted as the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America.

It is expected to open in 2024 and stand for at least a century.