About 200 cows escape pen and cause crash in Chatham-Kent: police
cow generic
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 10:52AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police say a person was taken to hospital after crashing into cows that escaped their pen.
Around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, police responded to a collision involving livestock on Eleventh Line near Horton Line.
About 200 cattle escaped their pen and wondered away. Police say a vehicle travelling in the area struck and killed two cows.
A passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital as a precaution.
Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $8,000.
The owner was located and the cattle were corralled.