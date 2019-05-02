

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a person was taken to hospital after crashing into cows that escaped their pen.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, police responded to a collision involving livestock on Eleventh Line near Horton Line.

About 200 cattle escaped their pen and wondered away. Police say a vehicle travelling in the area struck and killed two cows.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital as a precaution.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $8,000.

The owner was located and the cattle were corralled.