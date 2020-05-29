WINDSOR, ONT. -- Food bank operators at Windsor’s Unemployment Help Centre are giving their thanks to the community, especially Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

The institution on Prince Road provided a location and volunteer help for people to drop off nonperishable food on Thursday.

The Help Centre's CEO says 2,850 lbs. of food was collected, along with some monetary donations.

June Muir says the aid is timely as the centre has seen an 86 per cent increase in the number of people they serve since early March.