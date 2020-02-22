WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor says a quarter of the tickets handed out in 2019 remain unpaid.

About 67,000 parking tickets were issued last year and according to the city, more than 15,000 of them have not been paid yet.

Coordinator of parking services Bill Kralovensky told AM800 News while they have seen a steady decline in the number of parking tickets issued over the past 10 years, more residents are diligent and paying them on time.

He credits improved compliance, the City of Windsor's new parking app, and having Service Ontario collect outstanding fines as part of a condition for licence plate renewal.