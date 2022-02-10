Abandoned vehicle in a Chatham-Kent field leads to arrest

A 29-year-old Chatham man has been arrested after police say they found an abandoned stolen vehicle in a field.

Officers responded to an abandoned vehicle in a field on 16th line on Wednesday.

Police say the driver was located walking away from the vehicle and in possession of the keys.

Through investigation, officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen a few days earlier and the man was wanted on outstanding charges from previous incidents.

The man was arrested and transported to Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing.