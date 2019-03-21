

CTV Windsor





OPP are turning to the public for information after two people reportedly bolted from a vehicle that ended up in the ditch on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.

Provincial Police responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Walker Road around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The vehicle is believed to have been occupied by a man and a woman, who police say ran from the scene immediately following the crash.

The OPP’s Emergency Response Team along with the K9 unit searched the area for the two suspects without any luck.

The vehicle suffered significant damage, but OPP don’t believe either occupant was injured.

Police still aren’t sure why the occupants fled the scene and are asking anyone with information to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous calls can be directed to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a $2,000 cash reward.