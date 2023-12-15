A 'warmer than average' December means a 'green Christmas' for Windsorites

Those dreaming of a ‘white Christmas’ in Windsor will need to keep dreaming.

Environment Canada officials said there’s next to no chance of any snow on Christmas Day, despite a few flurries in the forecast one week before.

“It's definitely been mild this December so far,” said Peter Kimbell, an Environment Canada and Climate Change warning preparedness meteorologist, on Friday. “I'm very comfortable saying that the probability of a white Christmas is pretty small, like close to zero this year.”

The definition of a ‘white Christmas,’ according to Environment Canada, is 2cm of snow cover or more on Christmas morning at 7 a.m.

Kimbell said a lack of accumulated snow and above average temperatures will more than likely result in a Green Christmas.

“It's been mild,” Kimbell said. “It’s probably going to continue to be mild for the month, generally speaking. We'll probably end not with the hottest month of December ever. That honour goes to 2015 when we had a mean temperature of 4.8, but it's going to remain a warmer than average month.”

Kimbell explained, “In terms of a white Christmas, I think, statistically or climatologically, the average looking back over the last seventy years or so was about 44 per cent probability of a white Christmas. That’s not going to happen this year.”

He continued, “This year is probably looking more towards like 10 per cent at best, maybe, more like five or maybe closer to zero.”

“It’s going to be mild this weekend. Flurries Monday, cooler again next week and then mild again probably next weekend, the weekend before Christmas,” said Kimbell.

Kimbell added, “I don't think there's much likelihood of a white Christmas this year.”