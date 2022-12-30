A warm start to 2023 on the way

Double digit temperatures and rain dominate the forecast for the next several days.

The average high for this time of year in Windsor-Essex is typically at -0.1 C — Environment Canada forecasting highs between 5 C and 13 C as we head into the New Year.

Friday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of drizzle this morning. Periods of rain beginning this morning. High 11.

Friday Night: Periods of rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 5.

Saturday: Periods of rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Temperature steady near plus 5.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 8.

Monday: Cloudy. High 8.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High 13.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8.