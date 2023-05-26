A walk in the park turns criminal in LaSalle

A man was arrested in LaSalle on May 26, 2023, after police say he was seen with a BB pistol and a knife walking through a park. (Source: Submitted) A man was arrested in LaSalle on May 26, 2023, after police say he was seen with a BB pistol and a knife walking through a park. (Source: Submitted)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver