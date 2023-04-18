A virtual tour in Windsor’s core revisits a once thriving African Canadian community

Visitors to McDougall Street can now take a step into the past with a virtual tour of historic landmarks and other sites.

It's called the McDougall Street Corridor Walking Tour. It aims to educate and connect people with a dynamic past — revealing a thriving African-Canadian community.

Black-owned businesses, churches, schools, community leaders, educators and professionals were all once prominent fixtures in the area.

The First Baptist Church was built in 1858, one of Windsor’s oldest African-Canadian places of worship, in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

However, after decades of re-zoning and urban renewal, those projects have erased most of this heritage. The virtual tour now aims to re-connect those in the present with the past.

"So we're trying to recover those stories that celebrate the successes and the glory of that time - including our sports teams, and our black politicians, and our black professionals and business owners and community groups,” said, Irene Moore Davis, president of the Essex County Black Historical Research Society and the project manager of the virtual tour.

“There's so much to celebrate here and we just want people to know about it, including our own young people who did not grow up with this district around them."

Alton C Parker Park is dedicated to Canada’s first African-Canadian police detective who served the Windsor Police Service pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

The virtual tour reveals this vibrant community’s history through online videos, photos, maps and documentation.

For more information visit: www.mcdougallcorridor.ca

Statue dedicated to Alton C Parker at the Alton C Parker Park in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)