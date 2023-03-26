A sunny Sunday in the Rose City

After Saturday’s windstorm, Windsor, Ont. residents are in store for a warm and sunny finish to their weekend.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with some slight wind gusts, with the high reaching 10 degrees.

Sunday night will cool down to a low of plus three. Clouds will be coming our way, bringing with them a slight chance of rain or drizzle beginning late Sunday evening.

The start of your workweek begins with clouds in the forecast and a chance of showers or drizzle Monday morning and into the afternoon with a high of 8.

Monday night sees cloudy periods with a slight chance of rain showers or flurries, and a low cooling down to minus 2.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the remainder of the week:

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 14.