A sunny Sunday in the Rose City
After Saturday’s windstorm, Windsor, Ont. residents are in store for a warm and sunny finish to their weekend.
Sunday will be mainly sunny with some slight wind gusts, with the high reaching 10 degrees.
Sunday night will cool down to a low of plus three. Clouds will be coming our way, bringing with them a slight chance of rain or drizzle beginning late Sunday evening.
The start of your workweek begins with clouds in the forecast and a chance of showers or drizzle Monday morning and into the afternoon with a high of 8.
Monday night sees cloudy periods with a slight chance of rain showers or flurries, and a low cooling down to minus 2.
Here’s a look at the forecast for the remainder of the week:
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 14.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
'Horrible, horrible deals': Trump criticizes Biden's visit to Canada
Former U.S. president Donald Trump shared his disdain for Joe Biden's visit to Canada, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau treats the U.S. ‘horribly’ on trade issues.
Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement, says he'd do a better job as PM
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.
'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, a warning to the West as it steps up military support for Ukraine.
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in chocolate factory explosion
An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania on Friday killed two people and left five people missing, authorities said. One person was pulled from the rubble overnight.
Canadians view own country favourably but many unsure about Canada's system of government: survey
A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found Canadians view their country more positively than Americans do, but only a slight majority of people in Canada believe their system of government is good.
Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally
Facing a potential indictment, Donald Trump took a defiant stance at a rally Saturday in Waco, disparaging the prosecutors investigating him and predicting his vindication as he rallied supporters in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.
Declining suicide rates in Europe may be linked to increased preventative initiatives: report
Within the last decade the total suicide rate among European nations have decreased, according to a new report that says increased suicide prevention initiatives may have helped bring down this death rate.
Kitchener
Some Ukrainians refugees returning home due to K-W housing crisis: grassroots group
An organization that helps Ukrainian refugees resettle in Waterloo region says some are having so much trouble finding housing in Canada, they're opting to return to the war-torn country.
High schoolers send robots into battle at Waterloo competition
Thirty robots went head to head, battling for machine supremacy at the University of Waterloo FIRST Robotics Competition on Saturday.
Sold-out crowd celebrates all things pickle in Kitchener
A 'dill-icious' event took over THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener Friday night as Picklefest made its return.
London
London police warning public of a 'high risk offender'
The London Police Service has issued a public safety warning due to the release of a 'high risk offender.'
A sunny Sunday in the Forest City
After Saturday’s wind storm, London, Ont. residents are in store for a warm and sunny finish to their weekend. Sunday will be mainly sunny with some slight wind gusts, with the high reaching 9 degrees.
Barrie
OPP investigating home invasion in Tay Township
OPP from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment are investigating a home invasion in Tay Townhship on Friday
Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital fills numerous nursing positions with job fair
Orillia's Soldiers Memorial Hospital looked to bolster its nursing staff on Saturday.
Wrong-way driver on Highway 11 charged in Bracebridge, Ont.
In all reports, police say the vehicle nearly caused multiple head-on collisions, including one with police.
Northern Ontario
New survey suggests people should check receipts before leaving grocery stores
A survey conducted by the Agri-Foods Analytic Lab at Dalhousie University asked more than fifty-five hundred Canadians whether or not they check their grocery store receipts and what do they find when they do so.
Mixed feelings, disappointment around the NHL pride night controversies
Two NHL hockey players with northern Ontario roots find themselves in an unwelcomed spotlight after refusing to don pride-themed jerseys.
Ottawa
Ottawa public school board proposes staff cuts to help address 2023-24 budget deficit
Ottawa's largest school board is looking to cut 21 discretionary staff positions for the 2023-24 school year, as it deals with a projected multi-million dollar budget deficit.
A moist Sunday in Ottawa
It's that early spring kind of weather, starting off as wet flurries and turning into showers, all while a blanket of grey hovers overhead.
Toronto
Ontario woman's lost wedding dress found by thrift store volunteer after ‘long shot’ search
After making a 'long shot' plea to the public this weekend, a woman in southern Ontario has found her lost wedding dress, mistakenly donated by her father earlier this year.
Male dead following stabbing at Toronto subway station
A male victim has died in hospital after being stabbed late Saturday night inside Keele subway station.
Ontario to end program providing health care to uninsured residents
The Ontario government will be ending a program that provides health-care services to uninsured people at the end of the month, something doctors say is extremely concerning for marginalized communities.
Montreal
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
Thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers without power Sunday morning
Over 33,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power as of 7:20 a.m. Sunday. By 9:30 a.m., the number had lowered to just over 25,000.
Montreal airport authority warns passengers about illegal taxi drivers
Illegal taxi drivers are posing a safety risk for passengers at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, says the city's airport authority (ADM).
Atlantic
Messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain Sunday into Monday
A low-pressure system moving up the coastline of Maine will cross Nova Scotia Sunday into early Monday morning, bringing a mix of snow, ice pellets and rain.
P.E.I. Green Party wasn't ready for election, may lose seats from 2019: experts
As the Prince Edward Island election approaches its final week, the Green Party is fighting to hold onto its historic gains from the last provincial vote -- a battle some experts say could result in lost seats.
NDP MP introduces bill to combat online hate speech
Incidents of online hate speech are on the rise and an NDP MP is introducing new legislation to stop it.
Winnipeg
Community group needs help clearing Winnipeg streets of litter
With the spring weather thawing out the city, Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow.
Kings dump Jets 4-1, tie franchise mark for points
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and the Los Angeles Kings matched their longest point streak in franchise history with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.
'Go out and have a laugh': Festival of Fools kicks off at The Forks
A beloved circus-themed event has returned to The Forks, offering free children's entertainment for Winnipeggers throughout spring break.
Calgary
Body found at Citadel house destroyed by fire on Friday
A man's body has been found at the scene of a Friday fire in northwest Calgary.
‘Beef for Biden’: Alberta favourite featured on dinner menu for presidential visit to Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden shared dinner together for the first time Friday evening in Ottawa and a world-renowned Alberta favourite was included on the menu.
Toffoli’s 2-goal effort leads Flames in 5-3 win over Sharks
Led offensively by two guys with Stanley Cup rings, the Calgary Flames kept their faint playoff hopes alive on Saturday.
Edmonton
Fundraiser to support respite, camp programs offered by Children's Autism Services of Edmonton
For the second year in a row, a local salon is leading an autism fundraising and awareness campaign.
Ukrainian newcomers taught about Canadian rights, rules to protect themselves
An information session for Ukrainian newcomers about their legal rights and regulations in Canada was held at MacEwan University on Saturday.
Vancouver
'It's not just fentanyl anymore': B.C. sets new record high for overdose calls as concerns grow over 'tranq' drug
BC Emergency Health Services says March 22 set a new record for overdose calls province-wide.
SFU team looks to tackle climate change with 'energy-harvesting' technology
A Simon Fraser University professor has created a network of the world's greatest energy harvesting experts in an attempt to help tackle climate change.
Crews battle 2nd commercial building fire of the day in Vancouver
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a commercial business in East Vancouver for the second time in less than 12 hours Saturday afternoon.