A sunny Sunday for Windsor, Ont.

Sunday in the Rose City will be mainly sunny with some slight wind gusts expected in the afternoon and a high of 6 degrees.

Sunday night becomes partly cloudy and a little windier, cooling down to a low of plus 2 degrees before warming up to 6 degrees by morning.

A mix of sun and cloud is in store for Monday, with wind gusts blowing in in the afternoon and a high warming up to 15 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 9.

Wednesday: Showers. High 19.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High 6.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.