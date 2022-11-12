A steady flow of snow Saturday ushered in a sudden change in season

"It's almost like on cue," said Sean McNamara, president of the Tecumseh Goodfellows. "As soon as the cold weather comes you think about making sure kids have the proper clothing that they need and that they got food in their bellies."

The UHC Hub of Opportunities launched their annual Coats for Kids campaign at the Roundhouse Centre.

"I think we're sitting around the four thousand mark right now," said Heidi Benson, Coats For Kids coordinator. "Not all of them are in. We're very fortunate to have Cintas partner with us to wash them. We are expecting more to come in."

The UHC will be at the Roundhouse Centre for a couple of weeks. If you'd like to donate you can drop in or drop off at the UHC Hub of Opportunities on Cantelon Drive on the east end. Check their website for other distribution locations. Coats will be collected and distributed throughout the area.

"We're always in need of boys and girls large sizes, sort of like anywhere from 10-14. Especially the boys. They're a little rough around their coats."

The upper body isn't the only part that needs covering. Goodfellows is raising funds to cover feet. "Some of the funds raised with Goodfellows, there's a shoe and boot program that they do in coordination with the school boards to help out families." Said McNamara.

And the homeless in our communities could use a little warming up as well.

"I'm gonna have a pretty big lineup pretty soon of people in need of sleeping bags. We give them out all year but not to the degree we do when this cold weather hits," said Street Help executive director Christine Wilson-Furlonger who is asking for super cold weather sleeping bags, if possible. "It’s gonna help save a life."

She says as the cold persists more and more will worry about staying warm and eating.

"I want to be able to say 'here, I hope this helps'."

With the cost of living being hit by inflation and other factors, McNamara adds, "Sadly there's a high need in our community and we want to make sure all the families and children are taken care of."