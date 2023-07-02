A powerful storm, worsening air quality and a riverside staple closes its doors: Top 5 Windsor stories this week
A powerful storm rips through the region, worsening air quality worries residents, construction moves forward at Gordie Howe Bridge, a west end encampment causes concern and a riverside staple closes its doors.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex storm
Weather rolls through the Windsor region on June 25, 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer)
A powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Peter Kimball said the radar showed a very linear shape of a thunderstorm line, consistent with a downburst. The peak of the storm happened around 6:45 Sunday night. He said wind gusts locally could be as high as 90 or 100 km/h, but was measured at Windsor Airport at 80 km/h.
One of the places caught in the storm’s path of destruction was the Windsor neighborhood of Forest Glade.
“I looked down the road and there were trees across the street and shingles flying,” said Dawn Horvat, a Forest Glade resident. “It was quite wild for a few minutes there.”
'It's scary, it really is': Worsening air quality worrying Windsor residents
A thick blanket of smoke filled the sky in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
The worst wildfire season in Canada is causing concern in Windsor, Ont. as a thick blanket of smoke rolled into the region Tuesday.
Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for most of southwestern Ontario including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent that warned high levels of air pollution were expected due to smoke from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec.
“It's scary. It really is,” said Windsor resident Annette Donnelly.
“I'm scared for my grandchildren. I'm scared for my son. He's not feeling well. He had cancer aspiration. And now we want him to stay in the house because you don't know what the air quality is going to do.”
Cable stays begin to fan out at Gordie Howe Bridge
Work being done to install cable stays on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
The Gordie Howe Bridge is almost at peak height as bridge decking starts to creep across the river, setting the stage for a busy summer of construction on both sides of the Detroit River.
Workers at the Gordie Howe Bridge are moving at an all out pace.
“We're definitely at the busiest construction period that we've had to date,” said Heather Grondin, the vice president of corporate affairs and external relations for the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).
Two thousand people are currently working across all four project components, said Grondin, in an effort to get the bridge built on time.
West end resident wants elaborate encampment removed, ‘folks are on it,’ councillor says
A homeless encampment in the Sandwich Town neighbourhood of Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
Jason Roadie has lived in the Sandwich Town neighbourhood of Windsor for 14 years, but said quality of life on his street has plummeted after a homeless encampment popped up a few blocks away.
“We’ve had issues with property getting stolen around here, so one night I followed the guy and that’s when I came across this homeless encampment,” Roadie told CTV News Wednesday.
He said that was three months ago, but the encampment is still there, despite he and his neighbour lodging numerous complaints.
“I’ve called the city because it’s on city property, 311, I called the mayor’s office,” said Roadie.
He said he saw outreach workers pay the site a visit, but still those living at the site remain.
Riverside Tavern closes its doors
Riverside Tavern, seen on June 29, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
George Karatzias started his interview with CTV News by saying, “It's a sad day. I'd like to thank everybody in Riverside.” Before he could finish his last word, Karatzias was overcome by emotion, “It's been a hell of a ride. I tell ya. It's 33 years. You know, I'm gonna miss it.”
Friends and customers have been dropping in to pay homage to a restaurant that opened at the corner of Lauzon Road and Wyandotte Street East in the 1950’s.
“All the memories,” said Jimi St. John. “Myself being 45 years old, [I’ve] been going there for 25, almost 30 years. Minor hockey, go after a game in Riverside. The family would hit up the tavern.”
Lynn Trudeau wondered, “Where do we go?” when asked about the closing. She said Riverside Tavern has a vibe similar to the TV show Cheers, where everybody knows your name, “Just the comradery. The pizza yeah, but mostly the people that are here.”
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Two people remain missing after a road collapse Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, a town in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. The pair were reportedly clearing the road of debris left by the day's thunderstorm when a river surge caused a landslide.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Children who read for fun did better in school, were happier as teens, study finds
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A Canada Day tornado struck Mountain View County near Didsbury, Alta., Saturday afternoon, damaging a number of homes.
Highway 'Boar-01': OPP save bacon of lost pig near Maitland, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police gave a 'piggyback ride' to a lost pig found along Highway 401 in Maitland, Ont., south of Ottawa.
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt, police say
Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday -- killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.
Kansas nightclub shooting leaves 9 hurt; police capture one of multiple suspected shooters
A shooting in a Kansas nightclub early Sunday morning left seven people with gunshot wounds and two more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said.
Four teens arrested for setting off fireworks in Victoria Park
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teens who are accused of setting off fireworks in Victoria Park on Canada Day and aiming some of the pyrotechnics at parkgoers.
Up to 100 mm of rain could fall in parts of southwestern Ont. today
A rainfall warning is in effect for a large swath of southwestern Ontario Sunday with Environment Canada warning some areas could receive 50 mm to 100 mm of precipitation.
PHOTO GALLERY | 'The original extreme sport': Lumberjacks chop their way to victory in Kitchener, Ont.
Real-life lumberjacks converged on Kitchener for the Stihl Timbersports Championships on Saturday.
Special weather statement, rainfall warning issued for London region
A special weather statement and rainfall warning is in effect for the London area with showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday.
Dog friendly areas added to Saugeen Shores beaches
The Town of Saugeen Shores has approved the addition of dog-friendly areas along the waterfront.
'Above and Beyond': Delaware Speedway Safety crew saves driver's life
The quick work of the safety crew at Delaware Speedway is credited with saving the life of a driver Friday night.
Search underway for missing kayaker in Severn Township
Police in Severn Township have launched an investigation after a kayaker went missing early Sunday morning.
Cottagers banned from campfires, fireworks this Canada Day weekend
The District of Muskoka has been under a total fire ban for five weeks, meaning no open-air burning or fireworks this Canada Day long weekend.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
Timmins police investigating Canada Day shooting
A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries from gunshots at a Timmins area residence on Saturday.
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Ottawa police investigating overnight stabbing in ByWard Market
Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday morning in the ByWard Market.
Ottawa police investigating shooting on Russell Road
Police were called to Russell Road near Thirsk Street at 2:12 a.m. Sunday on reports of gunshots.
Quadruple Mississauga shooting suspects still at large, 1 victim no longer in critical condition
The search continues for a suspect, or suspects, who police say should be considered 'armed and dangerous' after a shooting in Mississauga left four people injured'
Toronto police identify man killed in daytime Scarborough stabbing
The victim of a deadly daytime stabbing in Scarborough has been identified by police and a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
Heavy truck collision puts 2 adults, 3 children in critical condition: Quebec police
Two adults and three children are in critical condition Sunday following a collision on Highway 20 about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
Nearly 200 households in need of shelter after moving day in Quebec: housing agency
Nearly 200 Quebec households have been forced to find temporary shelter after failing to find a new place to live on the province's annual moving day, the provincial housing agency said Saturday.
N.S. man, 42, dies in motor-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 42-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., has died following a motor-vehicle crash in Central Grove.
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
4-year-old recovering after second coyote attack, province bringing in trappers
The province is warning North Kildonan residents to be on alert after a second child was attacked by a coyote in the area in less than a week.
Winnipeg police track down homicide suspect in B.C.
Winnipeg police have captured a murder suspect who fled to B.C. after a shooting in the Exchange District last November.
Visiting Blue Bombers storm past Alouettes 17-3
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Alouettes' two-game unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end on Saturday night as they dropped a 17-3 decision to the dominant Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Calgary Meals on Wheels launches delicious fundraiser with YYC Scoop Fest
The first-ever YYC Scoop Fest has kicked off.
Calgary celebrates Canada Day by reflecting, learning history
Thousands in Calgary are celebrating Canada’s 156th birthday by reflecting and learning about the country’s history.
Fort Edmonton park celebrates multiculturalism for Canada Day
Canada's diversity was on display at Fort Edmonton Park on Saturday.
Federal, provincial governments 'ill-prepared' for transition into clean energy sector: report
A new report found that Canada may not be prepared to make for a smooth transition to clean energy as demand for oil and gas is on the decline; possibly affecting several communities and thousands of jobs.
Hundreds of thousands in Metro Vancouver celebrate Canada's 156th birthday
Many in the Lower Mainland have been taking in the festivities as they celebrate Canada's 156th birthday. About 200,000 people in Vancouver flocked to Canada Place on Saturday, donning red and white.
Evacuation order, alert issued as wildfire spreads in Kelowna
An out of control wildfire on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain has sparked an evacuation order and alert.
B.C. man heading to Ukraine to help spay and neuter abandoned pets
A retired West Vancouver, B.C. man is getting ready to embark on his fourth trip to Ukraine to help locals round-up and care for pets abandoned in the war.