A mixed long weekend forecast on the way

The frost should have no problem disappearing Thursday morning.

A frost advisory remained in effect overnight with warnings from Environment Canada to cover up plants in frost-prone areas.

With a sunny clear day on the way, the long weekend forecast is in sight with both showers and sunshine.

Thursday: Sunny. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 8.

Friday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Sunday: Sunny. High 22.

Monday: Sunny. High 20.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 25.