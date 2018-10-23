

Windsor fire fighters had quite the day, responding to three fires.

Around 1 p.m., crews were called to a minor basement fire in an apartment on Ouellette Ave. near Shepherd.

Then around 6 p.m., crews responded to another call at 455 Glengarry.

A fire broke out on a 6th floor apartment unit, due to unattended cooking. Officials say it caused $15,000 in damages.

Shortly after that, crews arrived at a home in the 1000 block of Oak St., where crews found flames at the back of the house.

Officials say the home was under renovation and they deemed the cause as electrical. The estimated damage is $100,000.

No one was injured in any of the incidents, according to Windsor Fire.