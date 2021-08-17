WINDSOR, ONT. -- “I worry about the people who placed their trust in us because we could not have gone through the country without those interpreters who kept our troops alive and we owe something to them,” says Mike Akpata, who served one tour in Afghanistan in 2007.

“You never wanna say it wasn’t worth it because right now if I look at the balance of scales it appears not to have been worth it.”

For weeks, the afghan interpreters who aided the Canadian military during their mission have been desperately trying to leave the country.

On Monday, reports and striking footage emerging of chaos at the Kabul airport where evacuations are underway, after the Taliban swept through Afghanistan’s capital Sunday.

“They are going to reek a horrible revenge. Based on their past, the Taliban have done horrible things to their own people,” says Akpata.

The U.S. first indicated an intent to withdraw this spring.

“There are already reports of targeted killings and looting in the city. Kabul residents are living in absolute fear right now,” says Ghulam M. Isaczai, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations.

Canada’s first evacuation flight left on August 4th, after the Feds came forward with a place to evacuate interpreters in July.

“The Canadian flag came down. There was a ceremony where NATO allies, afghan allies were everyone was there,” Akpata tells CTV Windsor.

There are an estimated one thousand interpreters still living in Kabul.

“I hope that the west, the NATO allies and all the members of Icef have not forgotten about the promises they made to the everyday citizen in Afghanistan.”