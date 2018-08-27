

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A list of winners at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs held on Sunday:

iHeartRadio MMVA Artist for Change -- Halsey

Best Rock/Alternative Artist or Group -- Imagine Dragons

Best Pop Artist or Group -- Shawn Mendes

Best EDM/Dance Artist or Group -- Marshmello

Best Hip Hop Artist or Group -- Drake

Best Director -- Drake - "God's Plan" (Director: Karena Evans)

Video of the Year -- Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid - "1-800-273-8255"

Single of the Year -- Ed Sheeran - "Perfect"

Artist of the Year -- Shawn Mendes

Song of the Summer -- Loud Luxury ft. Brando - "Body"

Best Collaboration -- Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line - "Meant To Be"

Best New Canadian Artist or Group -- Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Fan Choice Awards:

Fan Fave Artist -- Shawn Mendes

Fan Fave Duo or Group -- BTS

Fan Fave Video -- Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood"

Fan Fave Single -- Selena Gomez feat. Marshmello - "Wolves"

Fan Fave New Artist -- Kris Wu

Fan Fave Much Creator -- Dan Rodo - "TheDanocracy"