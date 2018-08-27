A list of the winners at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs
98 Degrees perform at the iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 9:31AM EDT
TORONTO -- A list of winners at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs held on Sunday:
iHeartRadio MMVA Artist for Change -- Halsey
Best Rock/Alternative Artist or Group -- Imagine Dragons
Best Pop Artist or Group -- Shawn Mendes
Best EDM/Dance Artist or Group -- Marshmello
Best Hip Hop Artist or Group -- Drake
Best Director -- Drake - "God's Plan" (Director: Karena Evans)
Video of the Year -- Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid - "1-800-273-8255"
Single of the Year -- Ed Sheeran - "Perfect"
Artist of the Year -- Shawn Mendes
Song of the Summer -- Loud Luxury ft. Brando - "Body"
Best Collaboration -- Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line - "Meant To Be"
Best New Canadian Artist or Group -- Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
Fan Choice Awards:
Fan Fave Artist -- Shawn Mendes
Fan Fave Duo or Group -- BTS
Fan Fave Video -- Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood"
Fan Fave Single -- Selena Gomez feat. Marshmello - "Wolves"
Fan Fave New Artist -- Kris Wu
Fan Fave Much Creator -- Dan Rodo - "TheDanocracy"