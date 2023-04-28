'A lengthy dispute is not good': Talks halted between Windsor Salt, striking workers after alleged assault

As the strike at Windsor Salt drags on, things are going from bad to worse in the 10-week labour dispute.

Now, police are investigating an alleged assault which took place on company property, an incident that has the company suspending further negotiations with the union.

Seemingly at a stalemate, outside observers wonder how the two sides will resolve the job action.

“In all cases, a lengthy dispute is not good,” said Rafael Gomez, the director at The University of Toronto’s Centre for Industrial Relations and Human Relations.

According to Windsor Salt, three masked suspects broke into company property overnight Thursday, armed with baseball bats and allegedly assaulted a non-union employee.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, but the company is refocusing its efforts on catching the perpetrators.

“In light of this despicable and unprovoked criminal action, the Company is suspending further negotiations with the Union,” the company said in a statement.

Windsor police confirm to CTV News the major crimes unit is investigating, while the company is offering up a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

Unifor representatives say they’re aware of the reports, but claim the union has maintained a peaceful picket for the past 10 weeks.

“Unifor unconditionally condemns any form of violence,” the statement reads. “Unifor has not been approached by Windsor Police about this incident. The union has full confidence that the Windsor Police will handle the matter appropriately."

According to the union, bargaining was set to resume next week, but with talks now at a standstill, it’s starting to build up tensions on both sides.

“To not talk to each other is not a good outcome,” said Prof. Gomez. “The longer a strike goes on, the less favorable it is to the workers on the union side.”

The cost of a prolonged strike — especially ones which turn bitter — affects both parties’ reputations and financial well-being, Gomez said.

“Eventually, there is a solution to be had. It doesn't make sense retrospectively to have waited this long to have it,” said Gomez. “But what what contaminates that rational process are things like this that can elevate the emotional side.”

Prof. Gomez says this standstill may need some outside help to bring the parties back together.

“You layer on feelings you layer on hardening attitudes. And that's where the problems arise,” Gomez said. “That's when you need perhaps third parties that can come in and start to find solutions where the two parties can't.”

The breakdown in dialogue has the union doubling down on picketing efforts.

There is a strike rally planned Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Prospect Avenue Windsor Salt Mine location.

On Monday, the Labour community will be gathering at the Windsor Salt picket line on Morton Drive at 5 p.m. to celebrate May Day.