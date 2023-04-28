'A lengthy dispute is not good': Talks halted between Windsor Salt, striking workers after alleged assault

The Windsor Salt Mine in Windsor, Ont, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Windsor Salt Mine in Windsor, Ont, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver