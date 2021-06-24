WINDSOR, ONT. -- Legalized single-game sports betting is about to be just a click away in Canada and betting groups are jockeying for position.

“You’re tapping into that engagement, that passion for sports and I think that’s why everybody is so excited about the decision,” says John Levy, CEO of The Score.

The company started as a sports network before shifting to mobile and in 2019 launched “The Score Bet” which is live in four U.S. states.

“Ontario is the equivalent of the fifth largest state in the U.S. in terms of the opportunity for sports betting.”

For Ontario alone, Levy thinks the growth gaming revenue will be upwards of $2 billion.

“You know with a market that size all the big guys in the U.S. are coming. They’re coming,” says Levy.

He expects the online betting platform to be up and running by the end of the year, with no shortage of interest from other groups.

“It’s in everybody’s best interest to make sure that we provide all the safeguards. We know our clients, that we make sure people aren’t going over the edge because we don’t want that to happen.”

In a statement provided to CTV Windsor, Caesars Windsor says:

“This has been a long time coming and we are excited to bring an exciting sports betting option to our valued guests and give them another compelling reason to choose Caesars.”

Staff at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare say sports gambling addiction has grown since betting apps were introduced.

Chelsea Rodrigues is a gambling councillor and worries addiction to sports betting may rise once legalized.

“We would hope that there would be an investment not just in our treatment services but a tangible plan for the reinvestment in the community and which community services would benefit from this,” says Rodridgues.