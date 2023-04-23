A lawn mower in the drive-thru, fines for feeding cats, and a murder trial verdict: Top Windsor stories this week

Police catch a driver going through a drive-thru in a lawn mower, a proposed condo development causes concern in a local neighbourhood, and a man on trial for murder got his verdict.

Harpreet Majhail, 38, who was facing charges related to the 2021 stabbing death of a London man has been found not guilty.

The jury came to the decision in just under an hour Friday afternoon.

Majhail, was charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.

The London man was killed on June 15, 2021, outside an apartment building on Sycamore Avenue in Windsor.

Windsor police attend the scene in the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Gary Archibald/CTV Windsor)

A quick trip to the drive-thru didn’t go as planned for a Leamington man.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, OPP spotted a riding lawnmower leaving a restaurant drive-thru on Talbot street west.

While speaking with the operator, the officer believed their ability to operate the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was then taken to the detachment.

(Source: OPP)

Front road resident Nick Minardi loves the neighbourhood he moved into ten years ago but feels helpless over a proposed development in the area.

“I don't want it but it doesn't look like I can do anything about it,” Minardi of the plan for the Anderdon Tavern.

“A five-storey condominium does not belong in a neighbourhood like ours,” exclaimed Mike Kisch who lives in one of the heritage designated homes in the neighbourhood.

He leads a group of neighbours against the building of a condo complex on the property.

Site of a proposed condo development in Amherstburg, Ont. on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

A local gymnastics coach has been suspended following an investigation into allegations of “aggressive coaching behaviour.”

Gymnastics Ontario, the sport’s governing body within the province, issued a news release Tuesday stating Windsor area coach Diane Deslippe has had her membership suspended for a period of two years.

Gymnastics Ontario ordered an independent investigation into the allegations about Deslippe on May 14, 2022. As part of its complaints process, she was placed under immediate suspension from all its activities while the investigation and complaints process were completed.

Two LaSalle residents are facing a $255 fine for feeding stray cats.

LaSalle passed a bylaw saying that you can’t feed cats, except as part of a “trap, neuter or spay, and manage program approved by the supervisor.”

The residents contacted the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society for help. The shelter says the Trap Neuter Release (TNR) programs save cats’ lives.

The humane society is now asking the community for help.

Cats in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: Windsor/Essex County Humane Society)