A homeless Windsor man's unexpected generosity leads to large gift

The unexpected generosity of a homeless Windsor man has led to a life-changing gift.

Paul Donelly, 61, says his life took a turn for the worse after barely surviving a car accident three decades ago that left him with head trauma and other lingering injuries.

“I wasn’t even close to being myself,” he tells CTV News. “It kind of put me in a downward spiral.”

Donelly currently lives on the streets in downtown Windsor and frequently asks passersby for spare change or a job opportunity.

“If you need some work done, free up your time, I’ll do the work you don’t want to do,” Donelly says. “I’ve never turned down a job.”

One particular exchange with a resident was unforgettable.

Popular social media content creator, Zachery Dereniowski (@mdmotivator), approached Donelly while recording a TikTok video.

In the video, Dereniowski asks Donelly to borrow a dollar for coffee.

Despite only having a loonie on hand, Donelly willingly gave his last dollar and told Dereniowski, “I was going to get something to eat but yeah you can grab one. Go ahead Zachery, you don’t have to worry about coming back.”

Touched by his selfless act, Dereniowsky returns the loonie back to Donelly and surprises him with $1,000 cash.

Donelly was left speechless.

“I was stunned. I was very appreciative. I had some debts to pay off and it really came in helpful for me,” Donelly recalls his feelings at the time.

“I’ll always try to help somebody if I can. I’ll always be generous if I had extra.”

The video has gone viral with over 3.5 million views on TikTok.

“It definitely warmed my heart,” says Ashley Shelley, co-founder of Windsor Community Connections, a group that assists the local homeless population.

“Paul is a pure, genuine and kind man. He’s one of the ones you don’t want to see out here because he doesn’t deserve to be out here.”

Dereniowsky has since started a Go Fund Me page for Paul to help keep him off the streets for good. So far, over $15,000 has been raised.

“There are still people who care in this world and in the City of Windsor,” says Donelly. “Just keep your hopes up, keep the optimism and it’s going to get better.”