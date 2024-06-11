'A home run every year': Fantastic Fathers gears up for free family fun event

Fantastic Fathers is gearing up for their largest free indoor/outdoor family event in Windsor-Essex.

The 6th Annual Liuna! 625 Family Father's Day Charity Extravaganza is on Saturday, June 15.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

Organizers are extending an open invitation for all families with children age 12 and under to attend. The Fantastic Fathers charity event got underway at Windsor, Ont.'s St. Clair College on June 17, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Co-founder Steve Brown says they have dozens of activities to keep everyone entertained.

“This event is going to entertain people of all ages children of all ages,” says Brown. “There's something for toddlers there's something for up to probably 12 years old. We have Border City Wrestling as the grand finale. We have magicians we have face painting up to nine inflatable bouncy castles. All the local businesses are going to be there that that are child-related.”

Brown says they’ve received great feedback about the event in the previous years.

“The community loves it. Obviously anytime you're doing a an event that involves the whole family and spending time together, making memories and especially when the price is low to no cost like this,” says Brown. “It's a home run every year. I don't want to jinx it but we've had great feedback from moms, dads, businesses community. St. Clair College has welcomed us there and we couldn't be happier to have their support as well.”

Fantastic Fathers is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2016, two years after Brown had had his daughter. Fantastic Fathers co-founder Steve Brown with his daughter in the CTV newsroom in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)

“I just noticed there wasn't very many things going on specifically related to dads. Moms had a lot of things going on. And so basically this was born out of jealousy and imitation because I just thought it was great that there was those resources available. I just wanted to try to create something where dads come together and feel welcomed and be with their peers. there is no competition here. It's a collaboration so everything we do moms are invited. We're full family group.”

Brown adds he’s thankful for the support of their sponsors and the community.

EVENT ATTRACTIONS:

☆ Border City Wrestling will be hosting their first Show of 2024! FEATURING SPECIAL GUEST ~ DETROIT RED WING STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ~ DARREN MCCARTY! (Show time is 2pm to 3pm)

☆ Redline Inflatables Party Rentals

☆ MAGICIAN - RON GUDEL

☆ 519 Aerial - SHANNON MILLS

☆ BUSKER - Kobbler Jay

☆ Funky Faces

☆ WINDSOR'S DARKSIDE

☆ Windsor Ghostbusters

☆ Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club

☆ Windsor Express

☆ Games on the Move Windsor

☆ The Art Lab

☆ Expressive Brush Art Studio

☆ Art Splash Atelier

☆ Julie's Paint Party

☆ Nancy Lariviere Photographer & Craft Studio

☆ STORY TIME WITH A PRINCESS

☆ SUPERHERO APPEARANCES

☆ We See Poetry

☆ OPTIMUS SHOW EVENTS

☆ Quick Pics Photobooth

☆ Elite Studios

☆ Code Ninjas

☆ ROBOTICS TEAM DEMOS

☆ Windsor Cornhole

☆ Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County

☆ Windsor Minor Lacrosse Association

☆ Essex Energizers Skipping Team

☆ Windsor Police Service

☆ WINDSOR FIRE SERVICE

☆ Ready Set Go

☆ Dads Matter - Windsor-Essex County