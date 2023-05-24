A hazy start to the day in Windsor-Essex

The sunshine continues its push through Windsor-Essex on Wednesday.

The sky could be a little hazy to start but things will clear up and the region is expected to peak around 19 C.

Overnight lows for the next couple of days will drop below the seasonal normal around 10 C.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Hazy this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 19. UV index 9 or very high

Wednesday Night: Clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 5.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the morning. High 17.

Friday: Sunny. High 20.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.