WINDSOR
Windsor

    • A green Christmas: Here’s a look at Windsor, Ont.’s holiday forecast

    The Detroit skyline is seen from Windsor, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from Nov. 28, 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer) The Detroit skyline is seen from Windsor, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from Nov. 28, 2023. (Source: Mark Hewer)

    With a daytime high approximately 10 C above seasonal expected on Christmas Day, it’s a guarantee that Windsor will see a green Christmas on Monday.

    Here’s what Windsorites — and Santa — can expect in the forecast over the holidays.

    A fog advisory remains in effect as of Sunday morning, while Windsor is expected to remain cloudy and with a high of 7 C on Christmas Eve.

    Looking ahead to the evening, Santa will have to contend with mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent of drizzle, with fog patches developing in the evening. But at least Santa won’t be too cold, as the low is expected to hold steady at 6 C.

    Christmas Day will feel anything but frosty, with a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast and 20 km/h winds becoming light early in the afternoon, and a high of 11 C.

    Overnight there will be periods of rain and a low of 7 C.

    If you want to hit up the malls on Boxing Day make sure to pack an umbrella, as there will be a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C, with periods of rain and a low of 4 C in store on Tuesday night.

     

    Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

    Sunday: Cloudy. Temperature steady near 7 C.

    Sunday night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Temperature steady near 6 C.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 11 C.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5 C.

    Friday: Cloudy. High 0 C.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -1 C. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NORAD ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along

    As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News