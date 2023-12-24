A green Christmas: Here’s a look at Windsor, Ont.’s holiday forecast

With a daytime high approximately 10 C above seasonal expected on Christmas Day, it’s a guarantee that Windsor will see a green Christmas on Monday.

Here’s what Windsorites — and Santa — can expect in the forecast over the holidays.

A fog advisory remains in effect as of Sunday morning, while Windsor is expected to remain cloudy and with a high of 7 C on Christmas Eve.

Looking ahead to the evening, Santa will have to contend with mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent of drizzle, with fog patches developing in the evening. But at least Santa won’t be too cold, as the low is expected to hold steady at 6 C.

Christmas Day will feel anything but frosty, with a mix of sun and cloud in the forecast and 20 km/h winds becoming light early in the afternoon, and a high of 11 C.

Overnight there will be periods of rain and a low of 7 C.

If you want to hit up the malls on Boxing Day make sure to pack an umbrella, as there will be a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C, with periods of rain and a low of 4 C in store on Tuesday night.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Sunday: Cloudy. Temperature steady near 7 C.

Sunday night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Temperature steady near 6 C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 11 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5 C.

Friday: Cloudy. High 0 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -1 C.