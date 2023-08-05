A dumpster and vehicle fire forced the closure of Tecumseh Road East Saturday

A dumpster and vehicle fire closed temporarily closed Tecumseh Road East Saturday August 5, 2023 (Source: @On_Location) A dumpster and vehicle fire closed temporarily closed Tecumseh Road East Saturday August 5, 2023 (Source: @On_Location)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver