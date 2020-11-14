WINDSOR, ONT. -- The late renowned and beloved University of Windsor track and field coach, Dennis Fairall was remembered in a celebration of life, Saturday afternoon.

The event was live-streamed from the Dennis Fairfall Field House at the St. Denis Centre, University Campus.

Fairall, one of the most deocorated coaches in Canadian university history, joined the university in 1985.

He was recognized 65 times by CIS and OUA Track and Field and Cross Country as coach of the year.

Former athletes and coaches talked about Fairalls impact on their lives both in person and via pre-recorded videos.

"Dennis is known as the architect of the greatest track and field program in u-sport history; countless titles, coach of the year honours but, on the inside he's revered as a man who touched and impacted the lives of the people he coached directly, people he coached indirectly, his coaching staff and his peers -- coaches that he actually coached against," said Rich Coughlin, track and field coach, University of Windsor.

Fairall passed away on November 6, following a long illness.