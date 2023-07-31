A break in the humidity ushers in some rain
Temperatures settle back near seasonal temperatures with a break in the humidity this week.
Showers are expected in parts of the region on both Monday and Tuesday before nothing but sunshine on Wednesday.
By the end of the week showers creep back into the forecast with clouds rolling in on Thursday and rain again on Friday.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 14.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 28.
Thursday: Cloudy. High 28.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
