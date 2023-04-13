A beautiful end to the week in Windsor-Essex

You will need the sunscreen if you are outside on Thursday and Friday.

With highs of 29 C and 28 C respectively, the UV index will be 8 or very high on Thursday before cloudy periods and the chance for showers rolls in on the weekend.

The average high for this time of year is 13 C and the low is 3 C.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 10.

Friday: Sunny. High 28 except 20 near Lake Erie.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 24.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15.