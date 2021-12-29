993 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex since Dec. 23

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 993 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths between Christmas Eve and Wednesday.

There have been no deaths recorded since the WECHU’s last update on Thursday, Dec. 23. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 488 people.

Of the new cases 162 were recorded on Dec. 24, 122 on Dec. 26, 107 on Dec. 25, 262 on Dec. 27, on 153 on Dec. 28 and 187 on Dec. 29.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting a total of 12 people with COVID in hospital, nine are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated. Of those in hospital there are four patients currently in WRH ICU, three are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 24,706 confirmed cases of the virus, including 23,093 people who have recovered.

The health unit says there are 1125 cases currently active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

153 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

114 cases are community acquired

6 cases are outbreak related

10 cases are travel related

710 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

9 Workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

4 COVID-19 community outbreaks

18 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED