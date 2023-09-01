99-year-old golfer happy to be back on course as Essex County flood cleanup continues
Rita Georgeff turned 99 years old on Monday — but she wasn’t able to celebrate at her favourite golf course.
“I heard it was really, really flooded,” she said.
She heard correctly.
Sutton Creek Golf Course — where Gerogeff tries to tee off at least a few times a week — was overwhelmingly submerged after severe storms flooded homes and businesses across Essex County last week.
On Friday, the course was mostly able to get back to normal with carts and golfers allowed back on the links.
“The course is in marvelous shape after all the flooding,” said Georgeff. “They did a marvelous job.”
Before and after shots taken by staff show how bad flooding was at Sutton Creek Golf Course after severe storms in August 2023. (Source: Sutton Creek Golf Course)
The course’s superintendent, Brad Hearn, said it hasn’t been easy but golfers and staff alike are happy to be back.
“About two-thirds of the course was under water,” he said. “They can’t believe how much water actually was out there and neither can I. Hopefully by the end of September it’s green again.”
The club had two tournaments booked last weekend, with more than 300 people expected to play through.
Staff said they were luckily able to rebook those in September.
In the meantime, staff was out raking up grass killed by the floods.
Homes through Harrow, Ont. have stacks of water-damaged furniture out at the curb a week after flooding on Aug. 23, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
CLEANUP CONTINUES ACROSS COUNTY
Cleanup is still happening across the county, with residential streets lined with stacks of flood-damaged furniture bound for the dump.
“People are really devastated,” said Sherry Bondy, mayor of the town of Essex. “It’s a lot of their belongings and in many cases insurance isn’t covering these claims, or they’re not covering the full extent of these claims.”
Bondy said she has expressed intent at town hall to organize open meetings in each of Essex’s wards for residents to vent and share their thoughts on official response to the flooding and storms.
She said the town is trying to help.
“We are appealing to the province, saying 'Can you designate our area a disaster relief area?'” Bondy said. “So that may help people with their insurance claims.”
Homes through Harrow, Ont. have stacks of water-damaged furniture out at the curb a week after flooding on Aug. 23, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
Mohamed Al-Fayed, former Harrods owner whose son dated Diana, dead at 94
Mohamed al-Fayed, the self-made Egyptian billionaire who bought the Harrods department store and promoted the discredited conspiracy theory that the British royal family was behind the death of his son and Diana, Princess of Wales, has died, Fulham Football Club said in a statement.
Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty in Georgia election case, won't attend arraignment hearing
Rudy Giuliani on Friday pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.
Raptors tickets, golf games and a $1M payday for Greenbelt land. Who is Mr. X?
It's a name that sounds like it's borrowed from a spy thriller — but an unregistered lobbyist known as "Mr. X" is a very real part of the integrity commissioner's report into how lands were selected to be removed from the Greenbelt.
B.C. woman who deliberately damaged neighbour's trees ordered to pay $150K in compensation
A B.C. woman who repeatedly trespassed on her neighbour's property and cut the tops off of cedar trees with a chainsaw has been ordered to pay nearly $150,000 in damages.
New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'
The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the 'Freedom Convoy' protests blockaded several crossings last year.
Nova Scotia becomes first province to stop holding immigration detainees
Nova Scotia has become the first province to stop holding immigration detainees on behalf of the federal government.
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it
An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers is back on the sideline after the U.S. Supreme Court held that his practice was protected by the Constitution.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been one of the hardest years of our life': Mother speaks out on one-year anniversary of son's sudden death
It’s been one year since the sudden death of Eli Palfreyman, a junior hockey player in the community of Ayr.
-
Ambulance offload times down more than four hours at Guelph General Hospital
Ambulance offload times have dropped significantly at Guelph General Hospital (GGH) – to wait times paramedics and hospital staff haven’t seen since before the pandemic.
-
Traffic restrictions in place as thousands of university students move to Waterloo
University of Waterloo will see about 5,000 first-years move into residence by Sunday. Wilfrid Laurier is expecting around 3,350.
London
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle in east London, Ont.
A cyclist has been sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the east end of the city on Friday afternoon.
-
Student influx adds to London’s housing crunch
It’s move-in weekend, as thousands of post-secondary students descend on London, Ont. to attend Western University and Fanshawe College.
-
Fire damages popular restaurant in Grand Bend, Ont. on eve of long weekend
Firefighters from Lambton Shores responded to reports of fire and thick smoke at F.I.N.E. A Restaurant on Ontario Street just after 2 p.m. on Friday.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist charged with stunt driving, friend charged with impaired after arriving to pick him up
Police in Bradford say they charged a motorcyclist for stunt driving, resulting in his bike being towed away, and when his friend arrived to pick him up, they also arrested him and took away his wheels.
-
OPP sends strong message to motorists about its zero-tolerance this long weekend
Huronia West OPP is determined to send a strong message, with multiple social media posts on Friday about taking a zero-tolerance approach to dangerous driving behaviours and illegally modified vehicles heading into the long weekend.
-
Driver charged after posting street racing videos on Ont. highways taunting police on TikTok
Police in York Region charged a 22-year-old Aurora man after they say he posted videos of himself street racing and bragging about getting away with it.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say testing of a $1.8 million recycled asphalt paving project on the Kingsway this summer found the work doesn't meet the standards agreed to with the contractor.
-
Responding to a fire, West Nipissing police uncover cache of stolen goods
A vehicle fire in West Nipissing on Monday led police to a surprising discovery: a large array of items that had recently been reported stolen.
-
Police cleared in northern Ont. arrest that left woman with broken ribs
Police were not at fault when a stabbing suspect suffered broken ribs and a fractured sternum during an arrest in northern Ontario, the province’s police watchdog said Friday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents lose upwards of $2,000 in Taylor Swift ticket scams, police say
In a media release, Ottawa police say investigators in the Fraud Unit have received an increase in reports of fake ticket sales for the sold-out Taylor Swift concerts in recent weeks.
-
Students at CHEO’s school left without a ride to school due to bus driver shortage
The bus driver shortage in Ottawa is leaving some students with complex medical and physical needs without a ride to school this fall.
-
Cobden residents in over their head as fight grows against rising water rates
Cobden residents pay some of the highest water and wastewater bills in the province, following renovations to the Ottawa Valley town's wastewater treatment plant.
Toronto
-
Police arrest man who allegedly fled scene of GTA crash that left exchange student, 22, dead
A 26-year-old man who allegedly fled after fatally striking a female cyclist in Malton last week has been arrested.
-
Puppy stolen from Toronto home in daylight theft; 2 suspects seen fleeing
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a four-month-old bulldog puppy, along with several pieces of jewelry, from a home in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Changes are coming to Metrolinx. Here's what you need to know
Metrolinx will soon introduce a number of operational and service changes. Here's what you need to know:
Montreal
-
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
-
Boil water advisory issued for Longueuil, Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
A boil water advisory has been issued for Longueuil, Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville due to E. coli bacteria in the water system.
-
Montreal blue-collar union says worker's suicide came after harassment
The union representing Montreal blue-collar workers says it's a toxic workplace as it highlighted the story of Marie-Hélène Henry, who they say faced months of harassment before she took her own life.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier marks 25 years since crash of Swissair Flight 111 that killed 229 people
Premier Tim Houston is marking 25 years since the crash of Swissair Flight 111 off Nova Scotia claimed the lives of 229 passengers and crew.
-
Concerns grow in N.S. over violence surrounding unauthorized lobster fishing
Area politicians and the head of a commercial fishing association say they are concerned the conflict around unauthorized lobster fishing in southwest Nova Scotia could be heating up again.
-
Body found in Saint John River, police investigating
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating after a body was found in the Saint John River Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Trial begins for Manitoba correctional officer charged in inmate's death
The trial for a Manitoba correctional officer charged in the death of an Indigenous inmate has started.
-
Human remains found near Lundar: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have found the remains of a man reported missing earlier this week.
-
North End Sewage Treatment Plant budget could be increasing by nearly $500M
The budget for upgrading the North End Sewage Treatment Plant could be increasing by nearly $500 million.
Calgary
-
Record-high home sales and another inventory drop for Calgary last month
Calgary saw record-high home sales in August but low inventory remains an issue, according to a new report.
-
1 dead after 3 overdoses in Drumheller, Alta., within hours of each other
One man is dead after three overdoses took place in Drumheller, Alta., on Friday.
-
Banff visitors encouraged to plan ahead, expect delays this Labour Day long weekend
Calgarians are looking to beat the holiday rush of traffic for the final long weekend of the summer, but many visitors to hot spots like Banff National Park should expect delays.
Edmonton
-
Union says bus driver injured in 'most severe' attack of the year; 2 teens charged
Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with the assault of a bus driver in Edmonton on Monday.
-
Firefighters find dead man in northwest Edmonton home, homicide detectives investigating
Firefighters found a dead man in a northwest Edmonton home early Friday morning and homicide detectives are investigating the death.
-
Cyclist killed, driver hospitalized in highway crash near Sherwood Park
Early information from RCMP is that a crash on Highway 16 in Strathcona County early Friday morning is fatal.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman who deliberately damaged neighbour's trees ordered to pay $150K in compensation
A B.C. woman who repeatedly trespassed on her neighbour's property and cut the tops off of cedar trees with a chainsaw has been ordered to pay nearly $150,000 in damages.
-
Heading to Stanley Park in September? Leave your car at home, park board urges
Large-scale events will draw crowds to Stanley Park this month, and visitors are being asked not to drive unless is absolutely necessary.
-
Dog snatched by stranger while out with owner in Coquitlam, RCMP searching for suspect
Mounties are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly snatched a small dog while she was out with her owner in Coquitlam.