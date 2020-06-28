WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 98 new cases of COVID-19, with 96 positive cases associated with one Agri-farm that did asymptomotic testing this past week.The operators of the farm states all individuals are isolated. The WECHU will be on-site Monday to follow up.

There have been1,492 cases, 863 resolved cases and 68 deaths to date.

"There have been 103,032 cases, including 8,516 deaths. 64% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 2,640,315 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 38,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer in her statement for Sunday.

In Canada there have been 103,032 confirmed cases, 65,973 recoveries and 8,516 deaths reported to date.