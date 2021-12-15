96 new cases of COVID-19, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday.
A woman in her 80s has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 483 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 30 people with COVID in hospital – 16 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 13 are fully vaccinated. There are five unvaccinated patients and five fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients and three fully/partially vaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
There are 636 active cases in the region.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 22,990 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,871 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 28 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 17 cases are community acquired
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 48 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 12 Workplaces
- 6 Community Outbreaks
- 11 Schools/Daycares
- 2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 340,745 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 20,326 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 320,419 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 57,338 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 718,502 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 82.6% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 77.7% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated
.