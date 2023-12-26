93-year-old missing man found: Windsor police

Windsor police say a 93-year-old missing man has been found.

On Tuesday, police posted on social media that he was last seen at 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Bruce Avenue. At 2:55 p.m., police posted that he was located.

He is 5'2", 139lbs, bald, and usually wears a hat. He was last seen wearing a green colourful sweater and gray/black jogging pants.