WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 93-year-old missing man found: Windsor police

    Windsor Police Services car. (File) Windsor Police Services car. (File)

    Windsor police say a 93-year-old missing man has been found.

    On Tuesday, police posted on social media that he was last seen at 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Bruce Avenue. At 2:55 p.m., police posted that he was located.

    He is 5'2", 139lbs, bald, and usually wears a hat. He was last seen wearing a green colourful sweater and gray/black jogging pants.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News