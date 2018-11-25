911 issues in Windsor and Amherstburg resolved
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 5:45PM EST
Windsor Police Services, who also handle dispatches for Amherstburg police, are reporting an issue communicating with Bell Mobility and Telus customers has been resolved.
A representative from Windsor police dispatch said in most cases callers could not be heard, but could not hear dispatchers on the other end.
The issue began around 2:30pm Sunday. Windsor police have confirmed a resolution with both companies at around 5pm.
Just received confirmation with Bell Mobility and Telus Cellular that the problem is fixed. Thank you for your patience.#YQGtraffic ^07257— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 25, 2018