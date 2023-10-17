911 call about man with a gun determined to be false: CKPS

Windsor

    Chatham-Kent police are warning the public not to make fake 911 calls after an alleged incident of a man with a gun.

    On Oct. 5 at 11:35 a.m., officers responded to an anonymous 911 call reporting a man standing on his front porch brandishing a firearm on McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham.

    In the interest of public safety, officers promptly arrived at the scene and took immediate action by closing off the intersection at Taylor Avenue and McNaughton Avenue East.

    After a thorough assessment, the officers determined that the call was false and there was no actual threat to public safety. Consequently, the roadway was reopened, and the schools advised.

    An investigation was conducted and has now been concluded.

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service would like to remind everyone of the seriousness of making false 911 calls, as it diverts valuable resources from genuine emergencies and can cause unnecessary panic and disruption in the community. Making a false emergency report is a criminal offense and can lead to legal consequences. Please be responsible and only use the emergency services when there is a genuine need.

