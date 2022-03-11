$90,000 in prizes up for grabs in contest for aspiring youth entrepreneurs

The second annual “Take Your Shot” contest will award up to $90,000 in prize money for aspiring young entrepreneurs and career-minded individuals looking to enhance their educational pursuits.

The contest is the initiative of The Bridge Youth Resource Centre in Leamington, Ont. The organization works with community partners to help youth who are dealing with homelessness, and other life challenges.

For executive director of The Bridge, Krista Rempel, the contest offers youth a unique opportunity to better their lives.

“The Bridge’s vision is that every youth reaches their potential and this initiative supports the organization’s program goals,” said Rempel.

Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 24, and reside in the local area. If interested, applicants can apply for either the entrepreneurial stream or the bursary competition. The deadline for applications is April 1st, 2022.

Prizes for both streams are upwards of $20, 000.

The link to the contest is available here.