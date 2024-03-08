$90,000 in fentanyl seized, two people arrested

Windsor police have arrested two people and seized over $90,000 in fentanyl.

The investigation by the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) led to the seizure of $91,775 in fentanyl and $4,555 in Canadian currency.

On March 7, officers executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence in the 1700 block of Westminster Boulevard.

As a result, officers seized 367.1g of fentanyl, three digital scales, drug paraphernalia and packaging material, and $1,440 in Canadian currency.

Following the search, officers arrested the two suspects without incident at a rental property in the 4700 block of Pleasant Place. Incident to the arrest, officers seized $3,115 in Canadian currency from one of the suspects.

The 36-year-old woman and 40-year-old man have each been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.