WINDSOR, ONT. -- An estimated 35 families experiencing or at risk of homelessness, due to the pandemic, may soon have a place to call home.

Through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), $9.3 million will be allocated to build 35 new affordable homes in Windsor-Essex.

"Creating housing rapidly to address this housing crisis is a priority for our Government,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk Friday.

With funding of $1 billion announced in October 2020, the RHI exceeded its original target of 3,000 permanent affordable housing units and achieved 4,700 units nationally.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” said the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. “Today's funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way.”

Due to this success, an additional $1.5 billion for the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) was recently announced to create 4,500 new units of permanent affordable housing across the country, at the same time creating thousands of good jobs in the housing and construction sector.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership and reaching a 30% increase in new affordable housing units by 2028 as set out by our Housing and Homelessness Master Plan," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens