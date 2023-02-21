$9,000 in electronics reported stolen from Wallaceburg school

Chatham-Kent police say about $9,000 in electronics was reported stolen from a school in Wallaceburg.

Police received a report of a break and enter at A.A. Wright Public School on Monday.

Through investigation, police determined that sometime over the weekend, entry into the building had been gained, resulting in nine MacBook laptops and nine iPads being stolen.

Police say the total value of the electronics is estimated at $9,000.

Police are requesting that anyone with information regarding this matter contact Const. Conn at curtisc@chatham-kent.ca or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).