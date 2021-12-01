BREAKING
89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Wednesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 471 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,916 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,774 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 10 workplace outbreaks
- 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
- 8 community outbreaks
- 8 school outbreaks
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 37 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 15 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 2 cases are travel related
- 34 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 334,267 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 16,789 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 317,478 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 25,795 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 677,540 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 81.0% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 76.9% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement