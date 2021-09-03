Advertisement
87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths Friday
CTV Windsor Published Friday, September 3, 2021 9:40AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 3, 2021 9:46AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 439 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,363 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,405 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 14 cases are community acquired
- 20 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 46 cases are still under investigation
- 4 cases are travel related
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 16 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 2 community outbreak
There are 16 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 5 people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 3,200 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- A total of 577,493 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 79.6% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 72.6% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated