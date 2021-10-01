WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths over two days.

There were 43 cases reported on Thursday and 43 cases on Friday.

The health unit says a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, both from the community, have died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 456 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 17 people with COVID in hospital – 15 are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU - all six are unvaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,742 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,989 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 297 cases are currently active - 194 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 103 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

34 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

25 cases are community acquired

10 cases are outbreak related

17 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

15 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement homes

2 community outbreaks

5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: