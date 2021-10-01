Advertisement
86 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths over two days in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths over two days.
There were 43 cases reported on Thursday and 43 cases on Friday.
The health unit says a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, both from the community, have died.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 456 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 17 people with COVID in hospital – 15 are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU - all six are unvaccinated.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,742 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,989 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 297 cases are currently active - 194 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 103 non-VOC are active.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 34 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 25 cases are community acquired
- 10 cases are outbreak related
- 17 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 15 workplaces
- 2 long-term care or retirement homes
- 2 community outbreaks
- 5 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 315,794 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 22,631 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 293,163 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 3,815 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
- A total of 612,772 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 83.2% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 77.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated