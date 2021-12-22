84 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Wednesday.

Three men have died – in their 50s, 60s and 70s, all from the community. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 487 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,608 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,581 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

14 Workplaces

4 Community Outbreaks

18 Schools/Daycares

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

More details coming.