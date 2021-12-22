84 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Wednesday.
Three men have died – in their 50s, 60s and 70s, all from the community. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 487 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,608 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,581 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 14 Workplaces
- 4 Community Outbreaks
- 18 Schools/Daycares
- 2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
More details coming.
