82-year-old man reported missing Tuesday found safe

An 82-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday night has been found safe, Windsor police say.

Peter White was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Riverside Drive and Askin Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

White is described as 5’7”, about 180 lbs. He was wearing a red baseball hat with ‘Canada’ written on it, a blue sweater that may have a logo on the front and blue sweatpants.

He has a British accent, moves slow and has a bent right arm he can’t straighten.

Police say he may have appeared confused since he is not from the area and are asking anyone with information to call Windsor Police Service.