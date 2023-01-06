$81,802 in drugs, cash and property seized in Kingsville
Two Kingsville residents are facing charges after police seized drugs, cash and property.
The OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team members and OPP Canine Services executed a search warrant on Maple Street in Kingsville on Thursday.
During the search warrant, police seized a quantity of illicit drugs including Fentanyl, currency and property including a 2017 BMW automobile, with a total value of $81,802.
Two people were taken into custody without incident and are facing charges.
Charged with the following offences is a 20-year-old Kingsville resident:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine,
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine,
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking opioid other than heroin, (two counts)
- Flight from peace officer
The accused was held pending a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.
Another 20-year-old Kingsville resident is facing the following charges:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine,
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine,
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking opioid other than heroin, (two counts)
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor at a later date.
If anyone has any information, they are being urged to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
