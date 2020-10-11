WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of the new cases, four are close contact of a confirmed case, two are travel-related, and two are still being investigated.

As of Sunday, there have been 2,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region including 2,587 people who have recovered.

There are 58 active cases in Windsor-Essex and two people are in hospital.

An agriculture facility in Kingsville is currently the only workplace in outbreak status. Meanwhile, there are no schools or retirement homes in the region experiencing outbreaks.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant