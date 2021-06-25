WINDSOR, ONT. -- A boost today from the Ontario government to rebuild the provinces aging manufacturing workforce.

“Our automotive sector has openings across the province for talented, trained and eager workers,” said Minister McNaughton. “This program will help ensure people who face multiple barriers get access to free training and get on track to promising careers in assembly line work, machine operation or quality assurance, to name a few.”

The project, led by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association, is a $7M investment to deliver training and paid job placements. for up to 800 people from underrepresented groups, including women, youth, people with disabilities, racialized groups and Indigenous people.

Trainees will participate in paid job placement sessions that last a minimum of three months.

Participating employers will receive up to $8,000 in supports per trainee, including wage subsidies and costs associated with training.