$750K Trillium grant announced for Hospice of Windsor-Essex
Dignitaries pose for a photo at Life After Fifty as the Hospice of Windsor-Essex receives a $750,000 grant from the Trillium Foundation. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 12:06PM EST
The Hospice of Windsor & Essex County is coming into a large chunk of change that will help people who need life-long care lead happier, healthier and more connected lives.
A Trillium Foundation grant of $750,000 was announced today, with dignitaries on hand to deliver the cheque.
The money will support the Windsor-Essex Compassion Care Community, and will be delivered over three years. The goal of the grant is to build inclusive and engaged communities together and this initiative in particular is helping people who are isolated have connections in their community. It’s expected the cash infusion will have an impact of the lives of roughly 1,500 people in the community.
