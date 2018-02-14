

CTV Windsor





The Hospice of Windsor & Essex County is coming into a large chunk of change that will help people who need life-long care lead happier, healthier and more connected lives.

A Trillium Foundation grant of $750,000 was announced today, with dignitaries on hand to deliver the cheque.

The money will support the Windsor-Essex Compassion Care Community, and will be delivered over three years. The goal of the grant is to build inclusive and engaged communities together and this initiative in particular is helping people who are isolated have connections in their community. It’s expected the cash infusion will have an impact of the lives of roughly 1,500 people in the community.

More to come.